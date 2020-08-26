Christchurch Mosque Shooter Refuses To Speak At Sentencing: Court

New Zealand mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant has refused the right to speak at his hearing.

New Zealand mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant has refused the right to speak at his sentencing for last year's murder of 51 Muslim worshippers, court officials said Wednesday.

Officials told reporters that Tarrant -- who sacked his legal team earlier this year -- had opted not to personally address the court, but a court-appointed lawyer would make a brief statement on his behalf on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Australian white supremacist is expected to become the first person in New Zealand to be imprisoned for life without the possibility of parole.