New York's Empire State Building Lights In Israel Colours To Express Solidarity

The Empire State Building in New York will “shine in the colours of the Israeli flag” on Sunday in the wake of attacks from Hamas. Israel came under a surprise attack by Hamas, which killed at least 300 Israelis. Whereas, at least 230 Palestinians died in reprisal strikes by the Israeli military.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the official account of the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building, mentioned, “Tonight from 10-11 PM (local time) the Empire State Building will shine in the colours of the Israeli flag.” A picture of the building illuminated in the colours of the Israeli flag was also shared on the social media platform.

Tonight from 10-11PM the Empire State Building will shine in the colors of the Israeli flag pic.twitter.com/1yU4HDbSVA — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) October 7, 2023

New York City Governor Kathy Hochul has asked to light up the state's landmark buildings in solidarity with the State of Israel.

In a statement, she said, “New York stands with Israel – today and every day,” Governor Hochul said. “New York is proud to be home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel, and as Governor I am committed to doing everything in my power to ensure this community is supported, uplifted and protected.”

New York City Mayor Eric Admas said, “New York City has the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, and we stand side by side with Israel every day — but we do so with extra resolve tonight.”

New York City has the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, and we stand side by side with Israel every day — but we do so with extra resolve tonight. pic.twitter.com/CmWuKGEEfg — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) October 7, 2023

He added, “Today's attack, coming at the end of what is supposed to be a celebratory time at the end of the Jewish High Holy days, is nothing more than a cowardly action by a terrorist organisation seeking to undo that peace and divide us into factions. That won't happen.”