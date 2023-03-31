New York Police On 'Unusual Disorder' Duty After Donald Trump Indictment

New York police is now gearing up for protests that Trump supporters could carry out.

Donald Trump today became the first former US president to be indicted in a criminal case, a ruling that could divide an already polarised society and electorate. Ahead of the verdict, the Republican leader warned of potential "death and destruction" if he is indicted.

With the verdict out now, New York police is now gearing up for protests that Trump supporters could carry out. According to local media, New York Police Department has asked all its officers to be on duty on Friday.

A memo issued by NYPD asks all officers, regardless of rank, to prepare for deployment, reports NBC. The memo also reminded officers to be familiar with department identification policies and “unusual disorder” duties.

A New York grand jury tiday indicted Donald Trump over hush money payments made to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress, has said she received the money in exchange for keeping silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump has denied ever having an affair with Daniels, and has called the payment a "simple private transaction." He has said he did not commit a crime and has called the investigation politically motivated.