2015 Video Of New York Shooter Shane Tamura Goes Viral

At least four people were killed and one critically injured when a gunman opened fire inside a Manhattan office building on Monday evening. The shooter, now identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 33rd floor of the Park Avenue skyscraper.

Now, a 2015 video of Tamura has gone viral online. Then a high school student, Tamura played running back for Granada Hills Charter in California and was featured in a post-game interview following a 35-31 win over Kennedy High.

"Our coach basically asked me, he was like, Shane, he just threw the pass to me," a teenage Tamura says in the video. "One thing led to another, and I scored. The coach kept telling us, Don't put your heads down... We decided to keep playing, keep flying through it... and then a good result is going to come."

NEW details on would be KILLER Shane Tamura



2015 video shows the NYC shooter talking about football pic.twitter.com/g9ADVNUk4l — RT (@RT_com) July 29, 2025

Shane Tamura, originally from Hawaii and most recently living in Las Vegas, had been working as a security guard at a casino in the city. A now-viral ID card identified him as a holder of a concealed firearm permit issued in June 2022, valid for five years. He also held a private investigator's license, though it had since expired.

Police recovered Tamura's blood-smeared AR-15-style rifle at the scene. A Nevada-registered vehicle linked to him was found parked nearby. Inside, officers discovered a rifle case, a loaded revolver, boxes of ammunition, gun magazines, prescription medication, and a backpack. The NYPD bomb squad swept the vehicle and cleared it of any explosives.

Investigators later confirmed that Tamura had driven across the country in the days leading up to the attack, with his vehicle spotted in Colorado on July 26 and in Columbia, New Jersey, hours before the shooting.

At 6:28 pm on Monday, Tamura entered the 44-story Park Avenue tower wearing body armour and armed with the AR-15-style weapon. He opened fire in the building's lobby, shooting an NYPD officer, a woman seeking cover behind a pillar, and a security guard stationed behind a desk. Another man was critically wounded in the crossfire.

Tamura then took an elevator to the 33rd floor, home to Rudin Management, where he shot and killed a fourth victim before turning the gun on himself. His body was found moments later by responding officers.

The four victims killed include a police officer, two men, and a woman.

Police confirmed that Tamura had a documented history of mental illness but no prior criminal record. His motive remains unclear.