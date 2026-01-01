Advertisement

Pics: Times Square To Burj Khalifa, How The World Welcomed 2026

Spectators enjoyed thousands of fireworks light up the skies across major cities, including the New York City, Dubai, London, Sydney.

In other parts of the world, nations marked the coming New Year with their own traditions.
  • Countries worldwide welcomed 2026 with grand celebrations and countdown parties
  • Cities like New York, Dubai, London, and Sydney featured spectacular fireworks
  • Iconic landmarks such as Burj Khalifa and Times Square were illuminated for the event
Countries around the welcomed the New Year with grand celebrations, countdown parties and festive gatherings. Cities celebrated with fireworks, concerts and gatherings across different time zones. 

Spectators enjoyed thousands of fireworks light up the skies across major cities, including the New York City, Dubai, London, Sydney. Iconic landmarks like Bur Khalifa - the world's tallest building - and the Times Square lit up in grand celebrations on the New Year's eve. 

Here is a look how people marked the start of 2026 around the world.

Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument to celebrate the New Year in Washington DC.

People attend the New Year's Eve celebrations and ball drop in Times Square in the New York City.

A drone light show is presented after the New Year's Eve fireworks display at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

People celebrate the arrival of the New Year in Caracas, Venezuela as 2026 kicks in with grand festivities across the world.

Confetti falls during the New Year's Eve celebrations and ball drop in Times Square in New York.

People celebrate as they watch the traditional New Year's fireworks from the water at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year's Day celebrations in Sydney.

In Dubai, people watched fireworks from the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, following a performance with light displays, music and water jets.

