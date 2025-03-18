"New Phase Of Genocide Policy": Turkey Condemns Israel's Strikes On Gaza

Turkey on Tuesday denounced Israel's deadly strikes in Gaza as "a new phase" in its "genocide policy", saying the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defied humanity through its breach of international law.

"The massacre of hundreds of Palestinians in Israel's attacks on Gaza... demonstrates that the Netanyahu government's genocide policy has entered a new phase," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Israel launched its most intense strikes overnight since a ceasefire took effect on January 19, with the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory reporting more than 330 people killed.

Hamas has not responded to the strikes so far.

Turkey, which has often slammed Israel over its Gaza strikes, urged the international community to "take a decisive stance" against Netanyahu's government.

"At a time when efforts to achieve global peace and stability are intensifying, the aggression displayed by the Israeli government threatens the future of the region," the ministry said.

"It is unacceptable that Israel is causing a new spiral of violence," it added, saying Israel "defies humanity.. in the gravest way".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)