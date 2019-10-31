New Location For US-China Trade Deal Signing To Be 'Announced Soon': Donald Trump

"China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing," Trump tweeted.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that an alternative location for his signing of a US-China trade deal with President Xi Jinping will be "announced soon," following cancellation of an APEC summit in Chile.

The partial trade deal, known as phase one, had been due for signing on the sidelines of the regional APEC summit which Chile cancelled on Wednesday due to violent unrest in the capital Santiago.

