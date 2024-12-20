New Delhi To Host Para Athletics World Championships 2025

The world's largest single Para sport event will take place from 26 September to 5 October 2025 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which will also host a World Para Athletics Grand Prix for the first time next March.

Next year's Para Athletics World Championships will take place in New Delhi, marking the first time the event will be hosted in India, World Para Athletics (WPA) announced on Thursday (December 19).

The Para Athletics World Championships, the world's largest single Para sport event, will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 26 September to 5 October 2025. New Delhi 2025 will mark the 12th edition of the championships and the fourth time it is hosted in Asia, following Doha 2015, Dubai 2019 and Kobe 2024.

In addition, WPA announced that the Indian capital will host a World Para Athletics Grand Prix for the first time next year. Scheduled to take place from 11 to 13 March also at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, the event will give fans an early opportunity to experience the excitement of Para athletics ahead of the World Championships.

Paul Fitzgerald, Head of World Para Athletics, said as quoted by the World Para Athletics press release: "We are delighted to announce that the first major championships of the new Paralympic cycle towards Los Angeles 2028 will be hosted in New Delhi. The 2025 Para Athletics World Championships will be the largest international Para sport event ever to take place in India, representing a massive opportunity to grow our sport, our fan base, and to impact society's perception of persons with disabilities in the world's most populous nation.

"India is one of the best examples of the growth and development of Para athletics in the last decade. From winning two silver medals at the Doha 2015 World Championships to securing 17 medals - including six gold - at this year's Worlds in Kobe, the progress is evident. This success reflects the work of the National Paralympic Committee of India and the investment being made in sports, particularly Para athletics, in the country. We have witnessed the impact major events can have and the legacy they can leave to make Para sports more visible and accessible to everyone. We believe this can happen in New Delhi, and we look forward to welcoming the world's best athletes to India next year.

In a statement, the National Paralympic Committee of India (NPC India), said, "NPC India is privileged to host the Para Athletics World Championships for the first time in India. This historic event marks a significant milestone in India's journey to becoming a global sporting powerhouse and strengthens our bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

This prestigious championships will not only elevate India's position on the global sports map but also play a pivotal role in accelerating the Paralympic movement within the country. With a population of over 60 million persons with disabilities, this event is a crucial step in fostering inclusivity, empowering athletes, and expanding opportunities for athletes with disabilities.

"We are excited to welcome athletes, coaches, and officials from around the world to showcase India's unparalleled growth in the field of Para sports. This event will serve as a testament to India's development, aligning with the vision of a "New India" as emphasized by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi," the statement added.

Over 1,000 athletes from more than one hundred nations took part in the last edition of the World Championships in Kobe, Japan, in May. China topped the medals table with 33 gold and 87 podium finishes, while India finished in the top six for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)