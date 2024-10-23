"Delhi Can Play A Part": Iran President Meets PM Modi Over West Asia Crisis

With the conflict in West Asia escalating significantly after Israel and Iran threatened each other of an endless series of retaliations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the city of Kazan.

India has expressed "deep concern" over the current situation in West Asia and has been calling for "dialogue and diplomacy" to de-escalate the tension in the region also known as the Middle East.

The meeting between the two leaders came amid the year-long Israel-Hamas war and the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, and after Iran's ballistic missile offensive against Israel led to Tel Aviv vowing a massive retaliation.

INDIA'S ATTEMPT TO BROKER PEACE

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasised the need for peace in the region and the "role that New Delhi could play in de-escalating the Middle East crisis," given its good relations with all the parties involved.

India, which has friendly relations with almost all nations, finds itself in a unique position to be able to mediate between Israel and Iran. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu three weeks ago and has met the Iranian President today.

This is not the only case where New Delhi is trying to broker peace between conflicting sides. PM Modi is also trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine which have been at war since 2022. Here too, Prime Minister Modi shares a strong bond with both Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Zelenskyy.

PM Modi has visited Russia twice in three months and went to Ukraine as well in this period. He also reportedly sent a "peace plan" for President Putin last month when National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met the Russian President in Moscow.

CHABAHAR PORT AND INST CORRIDOR

During the meeting PM Modi and President Pezeshkian also discussed the India-Iran bilateral ties and ways to strengthen it. Among several key areas of cooperation, the two leaders discussed strategic projects like the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor or INSTC.

After the meeting, PM Modi shared a post on social media platform X, in which he wrote "Had a very good meeting with the President of Iran, Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian. We reviewed the full range of relations between our countries. We also discussed ways to deepen ties in futuristic sectors." He shared the same post in Persian too.

WHAT MORE WAS DISCUSSED

The Ministry of External Affairs gave more details about what the two leaders discussed, as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a press briefing in which he said that PM Modi and President Pezeshkian held "fruitful discussions", adding that "Both the leaders discussed the situation in West Asia. Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep concern over the escalating conflict and reiterated India's call for the protection of civilians and the prevention of harm to civilians. He emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the tensions."

Mr Misri further said that "President Pezeshkian emphasised the need for peace and harmony in the region and the role that India could play in de-escalating the conflict given its good relations with all the parties involved."

The foreign secretary went on to say that PM Modi congratulated President Pezeshkian on his electoral victory and also welcomed Iran to the BRICS forum, which it has joined officially from this year.

Speaking about the millenia-old ties between the two countries, the foreign secretary said, "Both leaders emphasised the shared historical and civilisational ties between the two countries and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation."

"The discussion focused on key areas of cooperation, particularly the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) which are crucial for enhancing regional connectivity and economic partnership," Mr Misri said.

REDEVELOPMENT OF AFGHANISTAN

In a statement about the bilateral talks, the Ministry of External Affairs said in its statement that the two leaders noted that "The signing of the long-term contract of Chabahar Port is an important milestone in bilateral relations."

It further stated that the two leaders reaffirmed its significance for reconstruction and redevelopment of Afghanistan and enhancing trade and economic linkages with Central Asia."

INDIA'S SUPPORT TO IRAN

President Pezeshkian acknowledged India's role in Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO and BRICS forums. "They agreed to continue their cooperation in various international forums," the foreign secretary said at the press briefing.

The foreign ministry said that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Iranian President Pezeshkian to visit India at an early date," adding that "President Pezeshkian has accepted the invitation."

This was their first meeting after Mr Pezeshkian became President of Iran in July. He succeeded President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.

