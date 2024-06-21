Meghan Markle Wanted Free Clothes From Victoria Beckham, Claims New Book

Tom Bower's book House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power' is out now.

Meghan Markle had asked Victoria Beckham for free clothes and handbags during her engagement to Prince Harry, claims a new book. However, Buckingham Palace purportedly intervened, citing rules against such requests, according to celebrity biographer Tom Bower's book, 'The House of Beckham'.

Markle also allegedly failed to return a pair of Aquazzura shoes after a fashion photoshoot.

The book details a complex relationship between the ‘Suits' actor and the Beckhams, who were once close friends. Meghan Markle had stayed at the Beckhams' Beverly Hills residence and a member of Victoria Beckham's team even offered her make-up and beauty tips during her time in London, according to the book.

Tensions reportedly arose when the Duchess of Sussex suspected Victoria Beckham of leaking stories to the media, which strained their relationship. This incident reportedly led Prince Harry to “complain” to David Beckham. Victoria denied any involvement and blamed a beautician, instead.

A source told Daily Mail that David Beckham was "bloody furious" over accusations that his family leaked information about the Sussexes to the press, making a reconciliation seem “unlikely”.

According to Mr Bower, the tension further grew due to Markle feeling sensitive about media scrutiny and jealous of the Beckhams' wealth and luxurious lifestyle. The situation escalated when she allegedly snubbed the Beckhams at her wedding in 2018, where they were invited but not to a special dinner with celebrities like George Clooney, leaving Victoria Beckham feeling “insulted”.

The book states that Victoria Beckham appeared "stony-faced" in photos from the erstwhile royals' wedding at St George's Chapel back in 2018. The relationship reportedly got "frosty" over time, with the Beckhams allegedly not inviting the Sussexes to their son Brooklyn Beckham's lavish Palm Beach wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022.

However, despite tensions, Markle continued to publicly support the former Spice Girl by wearing pieces from her fashion collection on several occasions, including Christmas in 2018 and the Commonwealth Day Service in 2019.

