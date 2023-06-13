Netherlands To Provide Free Sunscreen To Its Citizens As Skin Cancer Cases Rise

The government added that it intends everyone to have access to sun protection

To tackle the increasing number of cases of skin cancer in the Netherlands, the Dutch government has decided to offer free sun protection to its citizens.

According to the government, sun cream dispensers will be made available this summer in schools and universities, at festivals, parks, sports venues, and open public spaces across the country, Guardian reported.

The government added that it intends everyone to have access to sun protection and not be hindered by factors such as cost or inconvenience.

This new drive to improve sun-care practices is inspired by Australia's slip-slop-slap campaign. Dutch authorities hope the campaign will turn the act of applying sun cream into an unquestioned habit for all its citizens.

Public broadcaster NOS reported that a skin doctor from a clinic had come up with an idea that dispensers used to dispense sanitisers during the pandemic can be used to dispense sunscreen.

A councilor from a North Sea bathing resort said that children should get used to applying sunscreen from an early age so that it becomes a habit.

''It's costing a bit of money but we hold the health of the people in high regard. We regularly see people enjoying the sun but neglecting to protect themselves and owing to the fact that Katwijk gets above the average amount of sun, this is not good,'' said Jacco Knape from the seaside town of Katwijk, as quoted by The Guardian.

Across Europe, skin cancer cases have been increasing over the past two decades. Unusually high temperatures were recorded in central Europe over the weekend and are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

The main cause of skin cancer is excessive exposure to the harmful ultraviolet radiation of the sun. The sun's rays emit ultraviolet rays that are harmful to the body and cause changes in the cell structure making them replicate in abnormal numbers. The earliest and most common symptom of skin cancer is a change in the colour of a particular area on the skin.

That's why sunscreens should not be perceived as cosmetic but as essential to protect one's skin.