Netherlands Hits New Record Temperature Of 41.7 Degrees Celsius

People play in a fountain at the Museumplein square in Amsterdam. (AFP)

The Netherlands hit a new high temperature record of 41.7 degrees on Thursday, meteorologists said, as a heatwave turned large parts of Europe into a furnace.

The new record was set in the eastern Dutch town of Deelen, the Meteorological Institute said. The day before the Netherlands already saw its previous record of 38.6 degrees set in 1944 broken.

