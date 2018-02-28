Netherlands Confirms Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu Outbreak The bird flu virus was found at a farm of 37,866 birds in Olderkerk, in Groningen province, killing 230 of them

Share EMAIL PRINT Many birds were slaughtered to control any outbreak of pathogenic H5N6 bird flu PARIS: The Netherlands confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu at a farm in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from the Dutch ministry of Economic Affairs.



The virus was found on Feb. 24 at a farm of 37,866 birds in Olderkerk, in Groningen province, killing 230 of them, the report, posted on the website of the Paris-based OIE, said.



The remaining birds were all slaughtered, it said. © Thomson Reuters 2018



