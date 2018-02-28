Netherlands Confirms Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu Outbreak

The bird flu virus was found at a farm of 37,866 birds in Olderkerk, in Groningen province, killing 230 of them

World | | Updated: February 28, 2018 23:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Netherlands Confirms Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu Outbreak

Many birds were slaughtered to control any outbreak of pathogenic H5N6 bird flu

PARIS:  The Netherlands confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu at a farm in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from the Dutch ministry of Economic Affairs.

The virus was found on Feb. 24 at a farm of 37,866 birds in Olderkerk, in Groningen province, killing 230 of them, the report, posted on the website of the Paris-based OIE, said.

Comments
Close [X]
The remaining birds were all slaughtered, it said.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

NetherlandsBird flu

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSridevi

................................ Advertisement ................................