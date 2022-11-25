Netflix's New Series 'Kaleidoscope' Can Be Watched In Any Order And Will Have Different Meanings For Each Viewer

'Kaleidoscope' is set to arrive on Netflix on January 1.

There are a lot of crime shows on Netflix, however, an upcoming series called 'Kaleidoscope' is offering something a little different: the option to watch in whatever order you want. The series, which is set to premiere on January 1, 2023, worldwide, is a heist drama that stars Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, and Tati Gabrielle.

The uniquely constructed show focuses on a gang of criminals as they plan the biggest heist in history and it will have eight episodes each named after a colour, such as Pink, White, Yellow and Green, that can be watched in any order.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first glimpse of the show, saying that the story is told through a "unique streaming experience," where viewers will enter the crime at different moments in time.

According to the Indy100, 'Kaleidoscope' spans 25 years and follows a team of masterful thieves who attempt to break into a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. The show's creator Eric Garcia explained that the series is in part inspired by real-life events.

Mr Garcia said, "It's loosely based on something that might have happened. After Hurricane Sandy, $70 billion worth of bonds got flooded in the basement of the DTCC, which is a large clearing effort that's owned by a bunch of the big banks. To my mind, I was like, 'Well, that's a perfect coverup for a heist!'"

Further, Mr Garcia added, "Being able to move around and watch different orders gives you a different viewpoint on the characters. There are questions that are going to be asked in one episode that are answered in another episode.

"Similarly, there'll be answers in an episode that you're watching that you don't even know are answers to something until you see the question when you watch another episode," he explained.

Therefore, according to the creators of the show, viewers will have to piece together Kaleidoscope's story as they watch. Each viewer will have a "unique immersive experience", meaning that one may choose to start with the episode titled Yellow, while others may choose to kick off with Green, regardless of which episode one may choose, they will still be left with a story that makes sense.

'Kaleidoscope' stars Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Niousha Noor, Jordan Mendoza, Soojeong Son and Hemky Madera.