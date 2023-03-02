Netflix Streaming Down For Thousands Of Users

There were around 1,800 reports on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

Netflix Streaming Down For Thousands Of Users

Netflix has over 200 million subscribers globally. (File)

Netflix's video streaming services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were around 1,800 reports on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

About 55% of the users reported issues with the website, according to Downdetector.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Netflix, which has more than 200 million paid subscribers globally, remains a dominant streaming service.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Who Will Win Meghalaya, Nagaland And Tripura? Counting Begins
.