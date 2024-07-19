Netanyahu Vows To Keep Control Of Rafah Crossing Even After Ceasefire Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a surprise visit to Gaza's Rafah, pledging to uphold Israeli control over the Rafah crossing and the entire Gaza-Egypt border, even if a ceasefire-hostage agreement is reached.

Netanyahu on Thursday received briefings from commanders in Rafah, which Israeli ground forces have seized since early May, and observed the "Philadelphia Corridor", the border area between Gaza and Egypt, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I got here stronger in the understanding that our control of the Philadelphia Corridor and the Rafah crossing is essential for the future," Netanyahu said in a video statement, surrounded by soldiers.

He noted that next week he will travel to Washington to address the US Congress, adding that he will present the "righteousness" of the controversial ongoing Israeli onslaught in Gaza.

Netanyahu made the statement as an Israeli delegation was in Cairo for more talks on the agreement. The control over the Rafah crossing and "the Philadelphia Corridor" is a major sticking point in the talks. Israeli officials, including Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, have said that Israel would agree to withdraw from the area under a deal that would secure the release of about 120 hostages still held in Gaza.

