Netanyahu Urges Israeli Druze To Stay Back As IDF Launches Operations In Syria

In a direct message to the Druze community of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged restraint and warned against crossing into Syrian territory, amid escalating violence in the southwestern Syrian city of Sweida.

Describing the situation as "very serious," Netanyahu said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), including the Air Force, are actively operating to protect Druze lives and dismantle regime-backed militias in the region.

"We are acting to save our Druze brothers and to eliminate the gangs of the regime," said Netanyahu, speaking in Hebrew.

Addressing the emotional pull felt by Israeli Druze watching events unfold just across the border, the Prime Minister issued a firm warning: "Do not cross the border. You are risking your lives; you could be murdered, you could be taken hostage, and you are impeding the efforts of the IDF."

The message comes in the wake of growing tensions in Syria's south, where local Druze populations have clashed with Assad regime forces. Israel has expressed concern over the safety of the Druze minority in the war-torn region.

Netanyahu's remarks underscore the Israeli government's delicate balancing act - offering solidarity with the Druze while urging citizens not to take matters into their own hands, potentially complicating military operations.

The Prime Minister concluded his address by urging all Israeli Druze to return home and allow the IDF to manage the situation on the ground.

The Druze community in Israel, numbering around 150,000, shares deep ethnic and familial ties with fellow Druze populations in Syria, particularly in the southern city of Sweida. Over the past week, Sweida has seen heavy fighting between local Druze groups and Syrian regime forces, raising alarm in Israel, where solidarity with the community across the border is strong. In some cases, Israeli Druze youth have attempted to cross the border to support their Syrian brethren, prompting government concern.

The Israeli leadership has been closely monitoring the situation in southern Syria, especially given the region's history of instability and its strategic proximity to Israel's northern border. The IDF has reportedly increased surveillance and limited operations in the area to both protect the border and prevent escalation. Netanyahu's statement signals a dual approach - offering military protection to Druze civilians in Syria, while ensuring internal security by urging Israeli Druze not to intervene directly.