Nepali Girl Dances For 126 Hours Straight To Set New World Record

A Nepali teenager danced continuously for 126 hours to set a Guinness World Records on "Longest Dancing Marathon by an Individual", a feat previously hold by an Indian.

At a function held in his official residence in Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Saturday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli honoured the 18-year-old girl, Bandana Nepal, for achieving the feat.

Talking to news agency PTI, Bandana Nepal, a resident of Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal, said she received the official confirmation from the Guinness Records on Friday.

Bandana Nepal beat the record set by Kalamandalam Hemlatha, who danced continuously for 123 hours and 15 minutes in 2011.

