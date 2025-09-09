"Want Corruption To Stop": Nepal Protesters To NDTV Amid Call For PM's Resignation

Nepal continued to witness anti-government sloganeering, marches on the street, stone-pelting, and massive vandalism by angry protesters on Tuesday, a day after similar agitation against a ban on social media left 19 people dead and over 300 injured. NDTV, reporting from the ground, spoke to some of the young protesters who have demanded the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

"We want the corruption to stop in this country. Only then will the country develop. We want justice for people. No one has the right to hit anyone," a protester told NDTV.

Another protester questioned why KP Oli is not resigning and slammed the ban on social media in the country - which was revoked hours after deadly clashes. "Why is KP Oli not resigning? People are so aggressive here...the youngsters are here. Don't they think about that they are the future generation of this country? How can a minister restrict social media here by saying that they are not registered with the internet laws of the government? This is not right," he said.

Tensions gripped Nepal for the second straight day, with protesters throwing stones and setting fire to the homes of the country's leaders in Kathmandu. The demonstrators, mostly students, also burnt tyres to block roads. They chanted slogans such as "don't kill students", "KP chor, desh chhod" (KP Sharma Oli is a thief, quit the country), and "take action against corrupt leaders".

According to sources, protesters entered Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel's private residence in Bohoratar in Kathmandu, vandalised his portraits, and set the house on fire. They also set Information and Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung's residence ablaze. There are also reports of arson in the Chandrapur municipality of Rautahat.

Amid the rising unrest, the Nepal police resorted to tear gas to disperse protesters in Bhaktapur - where KP Sharma Oli's residence is located.

What triggered the protests

Anger against the KP Oli government erupted after it blocked 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X, saying they were "not registered" with the internet laws of the government. Thousands of people, mostly students, staged a massive protest in front of the Parliament under the banner of 'Gen Z' and shouted anti-government slogans demanding the immediate revocation of the ban.

The demonstration soon turned violent, with the protesters setting fire to an ambulance and throwing objects at riot police guarding the legislature. This prompted the police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse the crowds.

Nepal government under pressure

The Nepal coalition government has been under immense pressure since the protests turned deadly. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who represented the Nepali Congress party in the coalition government led by KP Oli, resigned on moral grounds following the deadly clashes. Two more ministers, Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari and Health Minister Pradip Paudel, also resigned.

While KP Oli has not resigned, he issued a statement urging people to remain calm.

"I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation," he said.

Nepal protest | Nepal PM K.P. Sharma Oli calls for an all-party meeting this evening.



"I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all… pic.twitter.com/uddMH1IyBL — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

India on Nepal unrest

India on Tuesday said it is deeply saddened by the deaths during protests in Nepal, and hoped that the issues would be resolved through peaceful measures.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those dead. We also wish a speedy recovery for those who were injured," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Calling Nepal a "close friend" and "neighbour", the ministry said, "We hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue."

The ministry also asked its Indian nationals to exercise caution in view of the prevailing situation in Nepal. "We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," it said.