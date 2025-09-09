How TikTok Became The Go-To Communication Tool For Nepal Protesters

Over a week-long countrywide protest, primarily led by students and youth in Nepal, has forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. This came after his coalition government faced mounting pressure over corruption charges, authoritarianism and mismanagement.

Demonstrators, out on the streets in unprecedented numbers, used social media, particularly TikTok, as their main communication channel.

On Tuesday, protesters broke into the Parliament complex, attacked police with rods, set fires, and vandalised private residences of President Ram Chandra Poudel, Prime Minister Oli, former Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Energy Minister Deepak Khadka.

Local media reports point to a TikTok account, "New Nepal", as the one mobilising protesters. TikTok was not restricted during the government's social media ban. Other platforms like Viber, WeTalk, Nimbuzz, and Poppo Live also remained operational, providing alternative channels for coordination.

Is Nepal ???????? becoming China ?



Shoot-at-sight order issued, 100s injured

more than 50 civilians SHOT-DEAD by Police in Nepal as Gen-Z protest against Social Media Ban, Parliament set on fire. (Souce : the hindu)



Posts from the account allegedly showed the Parliament Building and called on citizens to participate in physical demonstrations. One viral post, shared hundreds of times, urged followers to "show your physical presence in the future." While it remains unclear whether the handle directly incited violence, it played a key role in rallying demonstrators.

The unrest escalated after the government banned 26 social media platforms last week. Many young Nepalis turned to Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to bypass restrictions.

Proton VPN reported an 8,000 per cent surge in sign-ups from Nepal between September 3 and 6.

Thousands of students, many in school and college uniforms, gathered outside Parliament in Kathmandu carrying placards with slogans "Independent voice is our right" and "Where has the taxpayers' money gone?"

Police used water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds. At least 19 people died, and Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak subsequently resigned. The social media ban was lifted on Monday.

Reddit also emerged as a key platform for communication. A subreddit posted "Urgent: Violence Against Peaceful Youth Protesters in Nepal", sharing visuals of clashes between demonstrators and police and urging support for real-world action.

Earlier, several other ministers buckled under pressure, resigning and distancing themselves from the government. Curfews are now in effect in multiple cities, including Kathmandu.

TikTok remained the only major social media platform accessible during Nepal's recent ban because it complied with government rules, registering locally and pledging to follow Nepalese laws.

Previously banned in 2023 for disrupting "social harmony" and spreading indecent content, the app's restriction was lifted in August 2024.