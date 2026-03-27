Balen Shah's 1st Post-Election Message Isn't A Speech. It's A Rap

Nepal's rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah, set to be sworn in as the new prime minister, issued his first post-election message via a rap song on Thursday, urging unity.

It comes hours after he swore an oath as a newly elected lawmaker and a day before he is due to become the Himalayan republic's new prime minister.

"The strength of unity is my national power," Shah, better known as Balen, sang in the song, which racked up tens of thousands of views within minutes of being released on social media and streaming sites.

"Undivided Nepali, this time, history is being made," he added, singing in Nepali.

The sharply dressed 35-year-old who usually sports trademark dark sunglasses, has emerged as a symbol of youth-driven political change.

Shah has remained silent publicly since his Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won the March 5 election in a landslide, the first polls since a deadly youth-led uprising in September 2025 toppled the government.

At least 77 people were killed in the anti-corruption youth uprising, which began over a brief social media ban but tapped into longstanding fury over economic hardship.

"My heart is full of courage, my red blood is boiling; my brothers stand with me, this time we will rise," he sang, over a video of him campaigning for election.

"May my breath not run out, I will run like a leopard," he added.

Bright Future

Shortly after his rap song was released, the outgoing interim prime minister bid farewell to the nation in a televised broadcast.

Sushila Karki, 73, a former chief justice who had led the caretaker administration for six months, said the country's future lay in the hands of a younger generation.

"I am confident that the new government to be formed under the leadership of the youth will work towards ending corruption in the country, establishing good governance, creating jobs within the country, economic development and social justice," she said.

"I am looking forward to the bright future of this country with full confidence - where our unity, honesty and the hard work of every citizen will write a new history," she added.

Karki, who had ordered an investigation into the crackdown on protesters, said in her statement Thursday that a report with the findings would be released. She did not give further details.

According to a leaked copy of the report seen by AFP, the commission investigating the events recommended the prosecution of ex-prime minister KP Sharma Oli, who was toppled in the uprising.

Four-time prime minister and Marxist leader Oli, 74, was defeated by Shah in Oli's own constituency.

At least 19 young people were killed in a crackdown on the first day of protests. No one has been convicted of the killings.

Former interior minister Ramesh Lekhak and ex-police chief Chandra Kuber Khapung should also be investigated and prosecuted, according to the recommendations in the report.

Lekhak bore "overall responsibility for home administration, security agencies, and maintaining law and order", the report said, adding that he and Oli "did not appear to have made any effort on the afternoon... to prevent further human casualties".

The report said it was "not established that there was an order to shoot", but "no effort was made to stop or control the firing and, due to their negligent conduct, even minors lost their lives".

The report said that in 48 of the 63 completed autopsies victims died from bullet wounds, with the majority struck in the chest or head.

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