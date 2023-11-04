Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Expresses 'Deep Sorrow' After 70 Killed In Powerful Earthquake

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Saturday expressed his "deep sorrow" at the loss of life and property in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the country late on Friday. He also ordered security agencies to launch immediate rescue and relief operations after the powerful earthquake struck a remote region of Nepal.

"Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured," his office said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

जाजरकोटको रामीडाँडा केन्द्रविन्दु भएर शुक्रबार राति ११ः४७ मा गएको भूकम्पबाट भएको मानवीय तथा भौतिक क्षतिप्रति सम्माननीय प्रधानमन्त्री पुष्पकमल दाहाल “प्रचण्ड”ले गहिरो दुख व्यक्त गर्दै घाइतेहरुको तत्काल उद्धार र राहतका लागि ३ वटै सुरक्षा निकायलाई परिचालित गर्नुभएको छ। — PMO Nepal (@PM_nepal_) November 3, 2023

At least 70 people were killed and dozens injured when a strong earthquake struck Jajarkot in Nepal. The tremors of the powerful earthquake in Nepal were also felt in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

At least 34 people had been killed in the Jajarkot district while 35 deaths were reported in neighbouring Rukum West district.

In 2015, about 9,000 people were killed in two earthquakes in Nepal, when whole towns, centuries-old temples and other historic sites were reduced to rubble.

Earthquakes are a regular occurrence in Nepal as it lies on a major geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas.