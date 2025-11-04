7 Climbers Killed As Avalanche Hits Base Camp Of Nepal's Yalung Ri Peak

An avalanche at a mountain base camp in eastern Nepal killed seven people, including three Italians, an expedition organiser said Tuesday, as efforts were underway to retrieve their remains.

The avalanche hit a group of 12 people at the base camp of 5,630-metre (18,471-foot) Yalung Ri peak on Monday morning.

A German and a French climber also died along with two Nepalis, Phurba Tenjing Sherpa from expedition organiser Dreamers Destination told AFP.

"I have seen all the seven bodies," said Sherpa, who arrived at the avalanche site on Monday for the rescue operation.

Sherpa's company had organised the expedition for three of the seven victims.

The five surviving climbers, including two French and two Nepalis, were rescued Tuesday morning, said Gyan Kumar Mahato, a senior police official in Dolakha district.

"Rescuers on a helicopter reached the site early today," Mahato said.

Home to eight of the world's 10 highest peaks, including Mount Everest, Nepal welcomes hundreds of climbers and trekkers every year.

Autumn season is the second most popular time for Himalayan expeditions, despite shorter, colder days, snowy terrain and a narrow summit window compared to the busy spring.

Last week, Cyclone Montha triggered heavy rain and snowfall across Nepal, leaving trekkers and tourists stranded on popular Himalayan trekking routes.

Two Italian climbers have also gone missing while scaling a remote peak in western Nepal, tourism officials said Monday.

According to Himalayan Database, at least 1,093 people have died on peaks since 1950, with avalanches killing almost a third of them.

