Near Bomb-Grade Level Uranium Found in Iran Nuclear Plant, Says UN Agency

The enriched uranium was found in Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant. (Getty Image)

Uranium particles enriched to near bomb-grade levels have been found at an Iranian nuclear facility, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Quoting a report, CNN said the uranium particles were found enriched to 83.7 per cent purity - close to the 90 per cent enrichment levels needed to make a nuclear bomb. The Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), where these particles have been found, is an underground facility located nearly 20 miles (32 kilometres) northeast of the city of Qom, said CNN.

The IAEA took the environmental samples at the plant on January 22, which showed the highly enriched uranium particles.

The United Nations body also informed Iran that these findings are "inconsistent with the level of enrichment at the Fordow plant as declared by Iran and requested Iran to clarify the origins of these particles," as per CNN.

"These events clearly indicate the capability of the agency to detect and report in a timely manner changes in the operation of nuclear facilities in Iran," it continued.

Asked about the presence of the particles, Iran said that "unintended fluctuations" during the enrichment process "may have occurred".

The report further said that Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 per cent has gone up by 87.5 kg since the last report in November, 2022.

A US State Department spokesperson on Tuesday said the IAEA report potentially poses a "very serious development".

Iran has been enriching uranium well over the limits laid down in a landmark 2015 deal with world powers, which started to unravel when the United States withdrew from it in 2018.

The deal was designed to give Iran much-needed sanctions relief in return for curbs on its atomic programme.

On and off negotiations between world powers to return to the deal started in 2021 but have stalled since last year.