Nazi Salute Or Something Else? Zohran Mamdani's Inaugural Gesture Is Viral

Zohran Mamdani, the Indian-origin mayor of New York City, courted controversy on social media after clips from his inaugural event went viral, showing the 34-year-old briefly extending his right arm and waving to the crowd. Some MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters claimed Mamdani's gesture appeared to resemble a Nazi salute. Some even compared it with the gesture made by billionaire Elon Musk during an inauguration rally for President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025.

The New York mayor's office did not immediately respond to the online claims, but several online users defended Mamdani, dismissing the claims of the Nazi salute as misleading and politically motivated. Internet users noted the movement occurred during a moment of emphasis while Mamdani was addressing the crowd.

In the now viral clip, a smiling Mamdani seems to be expressing gratitude to the crowd, as he places his right hand on his chest before waving.

Reactions

An internet user posted Mamdani's viral clip on X and wrote, "When Elon signals his heart goes out to the crowd, he's a "NAZI". When Mamdani does it, it's perfectly fine."

Another wrote, "I am shaking. Zohran Mamdani just did a Nazi Salute. Rules are rules. Cancel him."

Pushing back on the MAGA supporters, others defended Mamdani's gesture, describing the movement as an enthusiastic wave commonly used during speeches.

Responding to a user who compared Musk's gesture to Mamdani's, an X user wrote, "Hey, what's wrong with you? Have you always being this stupid or you chose to be stup!d because U've been brainwashed? The different is that Mamdani WAVED at the people but Elon Musk actually did a NAZI Salute."

Grok, X's AI assistant, also described Mamdani's gesture as "enthusiasm". "The gesture in the video from Mayor Mamdani's inauguration seems to be a raised fist for emphasis, common in speeches for solidarity or enthusiasm. It's not a traditional Nazi salute (straight arm, palm down). Similar arm waves have fuelled past debates, like with Elon Musk in 2025. Multiple news outlets report no such intent in his address," it wrote over a query.

Mamdani's Inaugural

In his inaugural speech, Mamdani vowed to govern "expansively and audaciously" and deliver an agenda of affordability for New Yorkers as he thanked his family from "Kampala to Delhi" after being sworn in as the 112th Mayor of New York City.

Mamdani thanked his parents, who were present for the swearing-in ceremony, as well as his wife, Rama Duwaji, for their support. He also expressed gratitude to his family from Uganda to India.

"Thank you to my parents, Mama and Baba, for raising me, for teaching me how to be in this world, and for having brought me to this city. Thank you to my family, from Kampala to Delhi. And thank you to my wife, Rama, for being my best friend and for always showing me the beauty in everyday things," he said.

Mamdani was administered the oath of office by Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont at a ceremonial inauguration outside City Hall, the seat of New York City government, on Thursday, on New Year's Day. He was formally sworn in as New York City's 112th mayor by New York Attorney General Letitia James at a private ceremony held at the turn of the new year on December 31 in an old subway station here.

He became the first South Asian and Muslim elected to helm the largest city in the US.