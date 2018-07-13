Nawaz Sharif's Grandsons Arrested In London After Brawl

Authorities said they detained the junior Safdar for punching a young man.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's grandsons have been arrested for allegedly punching a demonstrator during a scuffle outside their house, the Metropolitan Police said.

According to Dawn online, initial reports said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) opponents had gathered outside the Avenfield residence where a protester was believed to have hurled abuses at Sharif's grandsons Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Hussain, prompting them to lose their cool.

Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar claimed that the protesters who have been camping outside the Avenfield House, a luxury apartment scheme, since a few days had spit on and tried to attack him and threw an umbrella as well.

#WATCH: Junaid Safdar & Zakaria Hussain, grandsons of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, arrested by London police for punching a demonstrator outside their residence in Park Lane yesterday. Junaid Safdar is the son of Maryam Nawaz & Zakaria Hussain is the son of Hussain Nawaz pic.twitter.com/FTEy3Rskkt — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2018

Later, in a tweet, Maryam Nawaz said the "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers stationed outside London flat shouted (expletive) every time they saw Junaid".

"Anyone would have reacted," she said.

In a video obtained by Geo News, one protester can be seen trying to attack the two young Sharifs, with Junaid Safdar bowing out and saving himself in time. A verbal fight ensues again but, in the meantime, the British police arrive.

Authorities said they detained the junior Safdar for punching a young man (physical assault) and confirmed that Hussain Nawaz's son Zakariya had also been arrested. The injured man belonged to Pakistan, police said.

In an earlier incident, a trolley was also hurled at the door to the Sharifs' apartment.

Separately, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter flew off to Pakistan, a week after an accountability court sentenced them to 10 and seven years in jail in the Avenfield properties corruption case.