Nawaz Sharif Turned Back From London Hospital After Knife Attack: Report

Nawaz Sharif is undergoing treatment in London.

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif had to turn back from the London Bridge Hospital where he was scheduled for a medical test after police sealed the area after a knife attack.

Reports said that Nawaz Sharif was on his way to the hospital when an alert was issued by the police about the incident at the London Bridge where gunshots had been heard on Friday night.

The hospital, where he has been visiting for routine check-ups, is less than half a mile from the scene of the incident.

The former prime minister turned back from the scene and returned to his family apartment in Avenfield, Park Lane, Dawn reported.

Police said they were called to a stabbing scene near the bridge, adding that they had detained a man. Reports said two were dead and five people were injured in the attack. The two dead included the attacker Usman khan.