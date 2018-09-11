Nawaz Sharif, Daughter To Be Granted Parole For Begum Kulsoom's Funeral

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in- law will be granted parole from the time of Kulsoom Sharif's funeral prayers till her burial, Geo TV reported

World | | Updated: September 11, 2018 19:57 IST
The Sharif family has decided to bring back Begum Kulsoom's body to Pakistan

Lahore: 

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar will be granted parole to attend the funeral of Mr Sharif's wife Begum Kulsoom, a media report said today.

The three will be granted parole from the time of Kulsoom Sharif's funeral prayers till her burial, Geo TV reported, citing Interior Ministry sources.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Muhammad Safdar are currently serving jail terms in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after being convicted by an accountability court in a corruption case in July.

A request is necessary for parole to be granted, the sources added.

Kulsoom Sharif, the wife of Nawaz Sharif, died today in London after a long battle with cancer. She was 68.

According to sources, the Sharif family has decided to bring back Begum Kulsoom's body to Pakistan, it said.

"She will be laid to rest in Pakistan," the family confirmed.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has condoled her death and said all facilities will be provided to her family as per law.

The Pakistan prime minister has directed the Pakistan High Commission in London to assist in provision of all necessary facilities to the family of the deceased, said an official statement.

