Nawaz Sharif's Brother Arrives In London To Get Kulsoom Nawaz's Body

The funeral prayers of Kulsoom Nawaz will be offered at the Regent Park mosque.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif reached London late on Wednesday to bring Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's body back to Pakistan, Geo News reported.

Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, passed away in London after a period of prolonged illness, at the age of 68.

According to the party sources, the funeral prayers of the former first lady will be offered at the Regent Park mosque on Thursday in London and her body will be flown to Lahore after the completion of legal formalities.

Upon reaching Pakistan, the funeral prayers of Kulsoom Nawaz will be offered on Friday at Sharif Medical City in Jati Umra at 5 pm on Friday, Geo News quoted a party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb as saying.

On Tuesday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were released from the Adiala Jail on parole to attend Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral. The Punjab government is also likely to extend their parole as the Sharif family has requested that a five-day release be given to them.