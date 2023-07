"We also made clear that we will issue an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO."

NATO leaders agreed at a summit in Vilnius on Tuesday that they will invite Ukraine to become a member when certain conditions are reached, alliance head Jens Stoltenberg said.

"We also made clear that we will issue an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO when allies agree and conditions are met," Stoltenberg told journalists after the talks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)