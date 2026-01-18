NATO's "Future" At Stake: Danish Foreign Minister On Trump's Tariff Threat

The NATO alliance is at risk from US President Donald Trump's tariff threat on NATO allies backing Denmark against his goal to seize control of Greenland, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Sunday.

The global geopolitical order "as we know it" and NATO's "future" were at stake, he said during a visit to Norway -- one of the countries also targeted by Trump's threat.

"I have no doubt there is strong European support" for Denmark in the row, he told a news conference, adding that Europe was stronger "when we collectively show muscle".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)