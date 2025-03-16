National Blackout Leaves Panama In Darkness

Panama was scrambling to restore power Sunday after a nighttime blackout plunged the Central American country into darkness.

The power cut, which struck shortly before midnight, was caused by damage to a private generator, President Jose Raul Mulino said.

Access to drinking water was also suspended as the blackout affected water treatment facilities, the Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers (IDAAN) said.

Mulino posted a video on X which he said showed an explosion at a facility southwest of the capital Panama City.

"Service will be restored little by little," he wrote, adding that he was asking for a report on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)