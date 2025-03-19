Naseer Soomro, Pakistan's Tallest Man, Dies At 55 After Prolonged Lung Illness

Pakistan's tallest man, Naseer Soomro, has died at the age of 55 in his hometown of Shikarpur, Sindh province, after battling a prolonged lung illness. Standing at an incredible 7 feet 9 inches tall, Mr Soomro was considered one of the tallest individuals globally, towering over average people by at least three feet, Gulf News reported. On Tuesday, a large crowd gathered in Shikarpur to pay their respects as funeral prayers were held for him.

Mr Soomro's brother, Riaz Soomro, revealed that he had been battling severe respiratory problems for several months. Although he initially showed signs of recovery, his condition took a turn for the worse in recent months. He had been repeatedly hospitalised due to breathing difficulties and was also taken to Karachi for treatment.

His extraordinary height brought him global recognition, and he was even offered a job by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). In acknowledgement of his remarkable stature, PIA appointed him to its airport customer services team, making him a source of pride for both the aviation industry and Pakistan.

"The tallest man in #Pakistan & a valued #PIA's airport customer services team member, Mr Naseer Soomro has left this world for his eternal abode! Prayers and thoughts for his family & kin to bear this great loss," Pakistan International Airlines wrote in a condolence tweet.

The tallest man in #Pakistan & a valued #PIA's airport customer services team member, Mr. Naseer Soomro has left this world for his eternal abode!

اِنّا لِلّهِ وَاِنّا اِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُون

Prayers 🤲 and thoughts for his family & kin to bear this great loss! pic.twitter.com/TEtxXDS7fV — PIA (@Official_PIA) March 17, 2025

The news of his death has sent shockwaves across Pakistan, with prominent figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, expressing their heartfelt condolences. Prime Minister Sharif acknowledged Soomro's remarkable contribution to putting Pakistan on the global map, praying for the elevation of his soul and offering strength to the grieving family.