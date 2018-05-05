NASA's InSight, Made To Detect 'Marsquakes', Blasts Off From California Air Force Base

Main engine cutoff (MECO) is confirmed. Watch as @ULALaunch 's #AtlasV rocket continues to propel @NASAInSight on its journey to Mars: https://t.co/SA1B0Dglms #InSight pic.twitter.com/YjCuQ0dhRB

How did rocky planets like Mars & Earth form? Our @NASAInSight lander just launched to the Red Planet at 7:05am ET to search for answers to this question by measuring the planet's "vital signs:". Get the details: https://t.co/d9De5p2Fe0pic.twitter.com/kVQ9WGpolX