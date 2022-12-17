NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Captures Breathtaking Images Of A Star-Studded Cosmic Cloud

Clouds of gas cover the entire view, in a variety of bold colors.

The American space agency NASA's Hubble Space Telescope recently captured a stunning image of NGC 6530, which is a young open cluster of stars in the southern constellation of Sagittarius, located some 4,350 light-years from Earth.

Taking to Instagram, the space agency shared the image, which showed a collection of thousands of stars.

"A collection of thousands of stars lie around 4,350 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. Set within the Lagoon Nebula - a stellar nursery with scorching temperatures, stellar winds, and powerful radiation - these stars form in a gigantic cloud of interstellar dust and gas," the space agency wrote in the caption of the post.

Describing the image, the space agency wrote that "in every direction, cloudy waves and bands of red, orange, blue, green, and yellow crash over each other. The clouds appear almost like a liquid, mixing and blending with their surroundings. Small white, blue, and purple dots of stars appear at random throughout the image."

Astronomers study planets using telescopes like the NASA Hubble Space Telescope, which took this image with its Wide Field Planetary Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys. The formation and genesis of stars and exoplanetary systems can be studied because to the brilliant discs that encircle young stars.

According to the official website of the space agency NASA, Hubble's ability to observe at near-infrared wavelengths-particularly with Wide Field Camera 3-has made it an indispensable tool for understanding star birth and the origin of exoplanetary systems.

"The new NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope's unprecedented observational capabilities at infrared wavelengths will complement Hubble observations by allowing astronomers to peer through the dusty envelopes around newly born stars and investigate the faintest, earliest stages of star birth."