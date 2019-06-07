NASA To Open International Space Station To Tourists From Next Year

There will be up to two short private astronaut missions per year, said Robyn Gatens, deputy director of the ISS.

World | | Updated: June 07, 2019 20:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
NASA To Open International Space Station To Tourists From Next Year

NASA is opening the International Space Station to commercial opportunities. (File)


New York: 

NASA said Friday it will open up the International Space Station for tourism and other business ventures as of next year, as it seeks to financially disengage from the orbiting research lab.

"NASA is opening the International Space Station to commercial opportunities and marketing these opportunities as we've never done before," NASA chief financial officer Jeff DeWit said in New York.

There will be up to two short private astronaut missions per year, said Robyn Gatens, deputy director of the ISS.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

NASAInternational Space StationNASA tourism

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableBharat MovieRBSE ResultRBSE 8th Result

................................ Advertisement ................................