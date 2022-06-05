NASA Shares 'Scenes From Orbital Restaurant'. See Pics

The post has garnered more than 414,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) never fails to amaze people and this time again the American space agency's post showing astronauts celebrating a "pizza night" aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has caught the attention of internet users.

"Scenes from an orbital restaurant," NASA wrote in the caption adding, "Here's a slice of life from the International Space Station (@ISS). While crew members orbit about 250 miles (402 km) above us, they're never too far from some of our favourite traditions here on Earth - like pizza night."

In the photos attached to the Instagram post, the crew members of the ISS including Denis Matveev, Oleg Artemyev, Sergey Korsakov, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins and Samantha Cristoforetti are seen having slices of pizza and spending some quality time together. One of the crew members named Bob Hines is also seen posing with a personal-sized pizza. In the third image, NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is pictured smiling while assembling the topping on his pizza in microgravity.

Since being shared, the post has caught the attention of internet users. It has garnered more than 414,000 likes and hundreds of comments. "They all look adorable," wrote one user. Another jokingly said, "space pizza is outta this world." "Time to start a Space Recipe Book," added third.

In the caption, NASA informed that crew members of ISS have the option of having any preferable dish, even if they are 250 miles (almost 402km) above the Earth. The space agency's Johnson Space Centre is responsible for providing them with every possible kind of facility.

NASA said that the foods come from the Space Food Systems Laboratory of the NASA Johnson Space Centre and crew members get to choose from 200-plus dishes from the standard menu.