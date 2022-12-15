NASA Hubble Shares Striking Pic Of Celestial Fireworks Display That 'Sparkle'

It is the brightest supernova remnant

American space agency NASA's Hubble Space Telescope recently shared a breathtaking image of the remnants of the cataclysmic death of a star 160,000 light-years away from Earth. The celestial fireworks display is located in the direction of the constellation Dorado. The delicate sheets and intricate filaments are debris from the cataclysmic death of a massive star that once lived in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way.

According to a press release by NASA, DEM L 190 - also known as LMC N49 - is the brightest supernova remnant in the Large Magellanic Cloud and lies approximately 160,000 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Dorado.

American space agency shared that the striking image was created with data from two different astronomical investigations, using one of Hubble's retired instruments, the Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2 (WFPC2).

In the caption, NASA wrote, "Astronomers pointed the telescope at this supernova remnant to discern the origin of a soft gamma-ray repeater - an object that sends bursts of high-energy rays into the cosmos."



