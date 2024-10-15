NASA Filmmaker Claims Evidence Of Alien Life Could Be Revealed Next Month

Renowned NASA filmmaker Simon Holland has claimed that Earth-based telescopes have detected signs of intelligent extraterrestrial life, with a potential announcement coming next month. Mr Holland, who has collaborated with the BBC and NASA-funded initiatives, asserted that an Oxford University-backed program dedicated to searching for extraterrestrial signals has made the groundbreaking discovery, the New York Post reported.

The filmmaker claimed that insiders from Mark Zuckerberg's Breakthrough Listen project tipped him off that concrete evidence may be revealed within a month, possibly coinciding with the US election. This evidence might be linked to alien signals intercepted by the Parkes telescope in Australia, courtesy of researchers from the Oxford-based Breakthrough Listen initiative.

"They found the evidence of a non-human technological signature a few years ago, using the Parkes telescope in Australia," claimed Mr Holland.

The extraordinary claims have sparked a flurry of activity, with astronomers scrambling to gather evidence to substantiate the discovery. However, Simon Holland warns that a rival effort may be underway, suggesting that Chinese researchers might attempt to preempt the announcement.

''This is breaking news, as of yesterday, but the Chinese might be pipping them to the post, with their, FAST [Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope] program. It's the largest telescope in the world since Arecibo,'' Mr Holland told The Mirror.

Mr Holland further claimed that Chinese researchers are racing to publish findings on BLC-1 (Breakthrough Listen candidate 1), a promising signal detected by the Parkes Telescope in April 2019. BLC-1, emanating from Proxima Centauri, 4.2 light-years from Earth, is considered significant due to its single-point source origin, narrow band electromagnetic frequency (982 MHz) and Doppler shift, indicating a rotating planet.

Mr Holland believes this signal is unlikely to be human interference, as its characteristics are inconsistent with known natural phenomena. Breakthrough Listen has invested $100 million in telescope time to investigate five potential candidates, including BLC-1.

Dr Andrew Siemion from Berkeley's Breakthrough Listen Science Program confirmed that researchers are still analysing BLC-1. If sufficient data confirms the signal's technological origins, they will publish their findings. The Chinese are allegedly aware of BLC-1's coordinates and may attempt to scoop the announcement.

While this news is exciting, it's essential to note that there's currently no conclusive proof of extraterrestrial life. Astrobiologists have been studying the possibility of life beyond Earth, exploring extreme environments and chemically harsh ecosystems that could support life. The search for extraterrestrial life has been ongoing since the mid-20th century, with scientists using various methods to detect signs of life, including telescope data analysis and radio communications.