Nancy Pelosi Warns Move To Impeach Donald Trump New Premature, 'Very Divisive'

Democrats are not yet ready to initiate impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump, top Democrat Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, warning that such a course of action would be "very divisive." "We can get the facts to the American people through our investigation," she told reporters, referring to ongoing congressional probes that Trump has resisted. "It may take us to a place that is unavoidable in terms of impeachment or not, but we're not at that place."

Pelosi reaffirmed her charge that Trump is engaged in a "cover-up," but cautioned that "impeachment is a very divisive place to go in our country."

