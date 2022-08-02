Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit Live: 'US Will Bear Responsibility', China Warns

Nancy Pelosi has yet to officially confirm whether Taiwan is part of her ongoing Asia tour. (File)

Tension has gripped world politics over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan, with China, which claims the island to be its territory, issuing warnings against any such trips. The White House, meanwhile, has warned China against overreacting and deployed four warships east of the island on "routine" deployments. Pelosi has yet to officially confirm whether Taiwan is part of her ongoing Asia tour. However, US and Taiwanese media have reported it will happen.

Aug 02, 2022 18:41 (IST) World's Most-Tracked Plane Is US Jet That May Be Carrying Nancy Pelosi To Taiwan

The most-tracked aircraft in the world right now is a US Air Force jet that took off from Kuala Lumpur, as internet users seek to track US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a trip to Taiwan.

