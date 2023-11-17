Man Who Attacked Nancy Pelosi's Husband Found Guilty Of Assault, Attempted Kidnapping

Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked by an unidentified man with a hammer last year in October.

The man who attacked the husband of top US lawmaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's California home was found guilty on Thursday in a San Francisco court.

Jurors convicted David DePape of assault for the attack in which he fractured Paul Pelosi's skull.

He was also found guilty of attempting to kidnap Nancy Pelosi, the then-speaker of the House of Representatives, who was not at home at the time, US media reported.

