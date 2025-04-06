Mystery Of Missing World War II Bomber Attacked By Nazis Solved After 82 Years

A World War II bomber that was shot down by the Nazis in December 1943 has been discovered -- ending a longstanding mystery spanning 82 years and bringing closure to families of the dead. The plane, part of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), with three crew members from Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom aboard, crashed off the Greek island of Antikythera, according to a report in Metro.

The discovery of the wreck of Baltimore FW282 was made possible after Greek technical diving group AegeanTec, which specialises in exploring deep-water wrecks, located the bomber, 61 metres deep in the water last year.

Believing it to be the RAAF aircraft, AegeabTec contacted History and Heritage - Air Force (HUWC-AF), which assessed the discovery and positively confirmed the wreck as RAAF Baltimore FW282.

"I am pleased, alongside my colleagues from the Royal Air Force (RAF) and Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF), to this week to be able to announce the find and for us to acknowledge, collectively, the bravery of this combined crew of aviators from our three nations," said Australian Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Stephen Chappell.

“This aircraft discovery is significant and offers the chance to provide closure to families," he added.

What happened to Baltimore FW282?

Baltimore FW282, operated by RAAF's No 454 Squadron, was returning from a mission over the Aegean Sea when it was ambushed by a German fighter aircraft and sustained heavy damage.

While British airman Leslie Norman Row, RAAF Pilot Officer Colin Walker and RNZAF Warrant Officer John Graatside died in the attack, Austrlian pilot William Alroy Hugh Horsley managed to survive. He, however, was handed over to the Germans and spent the rest of the war as a prisoner.

Upon his release, Mr Horsley described how they were ambushed and gunned down by the Nazi pilots.

"The Me-109s delivered seven attacks, during which the aircraft was set on fire in the port wing. The intercommunications systems were destroyed, and Pilot Officer Walker and Warrant Officer Gartside wounded - extent unknown."

Following the recovery of the wreck, a memorial service has been planned for the three men who died while serving the mission.