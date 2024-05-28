Mysterious Object Found In North Carolina, Experts Say It Could Be SpaceX Dragon Debris

No injuries were reported in connection with the suspected piece of space junk.

A man in North Carolina was left astonished after he found a massive, mysterious object on a remote hiking trail. According to the New York Post, Justin Clontz, who is a groundskeeper at a luxury campsite, said he was "shocked" to find the massive object covered in dense metal sheets held together by unearthly-looking bolts.

The debris, which appeared to be covered in burnt carbon fibre, is at least 3 feet wide, about an inch thick, and stands at nearly 4 feet tall, according to the outlet. Though the object was burned, the surrounding area showed no signs of damage.

"It's once in a lifetime you know, it doesn't happen every day. We don't know what it is. We just know that it's not from up here," Mr Clontz told a local TV station.

He explained, ''I just tied a rope to it and drugged it out with a lawn mower. It's a one in a million chance that it lands especially if it landed somewhere off the trail in the woods you'd have never found it, but it just happened to land on the trail.''

See the pic here:



Experts speculate the object could have fallen to earth from SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, according to Space.com. Astronomer Jonathon McDowell added on X that the debris ''definitely looks consistent with being a bit of the Crew-7 Dragon's trunk which reentered on a path right over this location on Tuesday.''

Notably, The Dragon spacecraft consists of two main parts: the capsule and the trunk. The trunk supports the spacecraft during ascent and carries unpressurized cargo. Typically, the trunk burns up in the atmosphere during reentry, but occasionally, parts can survive and fall back to Earth.

The owner of the campsite Glamping Collective said that they plan on reaching out to aerospace experts to figure out what exactly it is and where it came from.

''Space debris was not on our list of things we expected to be having conversations about. The only thing we've been able to come up with is that it's some type of space debris that fell. It doesn't look like anything off of an aeroplane,'' said Matt Bare, owner of The Glamping Collective.

