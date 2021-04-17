Myanmar's Junta Leader 'Confirmed' To Attend Asean Meet: Thai Government

Myanmar's junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing will attend a special meeting of Southeast Asian leaders.

Myanmar's junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing will attend a special meeting of Southeast Asian leaders next week, said a spokesman with Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday.

"Several leaders have confirmed their attendance including Myanmar's MAH (Min Aung Hlaing)," said spokesman Tanee Sangrat in a message to reporters.

The meeting of the 10-country bloc of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is expected to address the ongoing crisis in post-coup Myanmar, and will be on April 24 in Jakarta.

