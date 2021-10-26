Myanmar Skips ASEAN Summit After Junta Leaders Excluded

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing seized power from a civilian government in a military coup on February 1.

Myanmar's ruling junta said on Tuesday it was not attending a regional summit because the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) did not invite officials from its government.

"Myanmar's absence at the ASEAN Summits due to denial for the Head of State or Head of Government or his Ministerial level representation, does not intend to show its protest against ASEAN or to boycott ASEAN," a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said on the first night of the summit.

