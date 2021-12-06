On Aung San Suu Kyi's Jail Term, UK Says 'Attempt To Suppress Freedom'

Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi faced dozen cases against her including incitement. (File)

Britain on Monday slammed Myanmar's generals after the country's UK-educated ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was jailed for four years for incitement against the military.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the prison sentence was "another appalling attempt by Myanmar's military regime to stifle opposition and suppress freedom and democracy".

"The United Kingdom calls on the regime to release political prisoners, engage in dialogue and allow a return to democracy. The arbitrary detention of elected politicians only risks further unrest," she added.

