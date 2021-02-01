Myanmar Military Declares 1-Year Emergency, Suu Kyi Detained: Reports

Myanmar military declares one year emergency after detaining Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar's military declared a one-year state of emergency on Monday and appointed a general as acting president, after arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials.

An announcement on military-owned Myawaddy TV said the move was needed to preserve the "stability" of the state, accusing the country's election commission of failing to address "huge irregularities" in the November election.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)