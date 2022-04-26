Elon Musk's 2017 Tweet Showing His Interest In Buying Twitter Takes Internet By Storm

Earlier this month, Musk even revisited the old Twitter thread from December 2017. (File)

Elon Musk has clinched a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders. Mr Musk's deal ends Twitter's run as a public company since its 2013 initial public offering.

Amidst this, a 2017 Twitter exchange between Mr Musk and a social media user has gone viral. Sharing a screenshot of the conversation with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Dave Smith wrote: “This exchange continues to haunt me”.

This exchange continues to haunt me pic.twitter.com/W06oSqx0MR — Dave Smith (@redletterdave) April 25, 2022

The tweet features Mr Musk having a conversation with Mr Smith and eventually ending up asking him the monetary worth of Twitter. The conversation starts with the SpaceX CEO stating, “I Love Twitter”. Replying to this, Mr Smith suggests Mr Musk to buy the social media platform, to which Elon Musk jokingly asks: “How much is it?”

Earlier this month, Mr Musk even revisited the old Twitter thread from December 2017. In a follow-up response, the Tesla chief shared an upside-down smiley emoji.

???? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2022

Meanwhile, it is to mention that on Monday, Twitter said that it agreed to sell itself to Elon Musk in a $44 billion deal. According to CNN, under the terms of the deal, shareholders will now receive $54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter stock they own.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Mr Musk said in a statement, adding, "Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

As per CNN, the Twitter stock was up nearly 6% after the announcement of the deal, hovering around $51.84.