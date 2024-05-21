Music Video Praising Kim Jong-Un As 'Friendly Father', 'Great Leader' Banned In South Korea

The song named 'Friendly Father' is a pop song with a bright-tempo and catchy tune.

South Korea has announced that it was banning a North Korean propaganda music video praising Kim Jong Un as a "friendly father" and "great leader", as per a report in the BBC. The viral clip, which has gained popularity on TikTok since its April debut, is allegedly in breach of the National Security Act of South Korea, according to Seoul's media regulator.

The song named 'Friendly Father' is a pop song with a bright-tempo and catchy tune. It regards Kim Jong Un as "father" and "the Great", the terms which were used for North Korea's first leader, his grandfather Kim Il Sung. "Let's sing Kim Jong Un, the great leader/ Let's brag about Kim Jong Un, our friendly father," the lyrics read.

Notably, the National Security Act limits exposure to the attempts of Kim Jong-Un's regime to "praise, incite or propagate" its operations by blocking access to North Korean media and official websites. Any violation of the act can lead to up to seven years in jail, though some provisions have been relaxed recently.

Seoul's Korea Communications Standards Commission said in a statement, "The video is typical content linked to psychological warfare against South Korea, as it was posted on a channel operated to connect with the outside world and mainly focused on unilaterally idolising and glorifying Kim."

The commission added that 29 different versions of the 'Friendly Father' music video will be restricted, although it did not specify other details. They said that it comes after a request from the National Intelligence Service of South Korea.

On the other hand, the ban has increased the interest of South Koreans in the video, many of whom have seen the video since the announcement. Some users suggested that the video should remain available "so that more people can enjoy the joke." Some TikTok users claim that the song helps them focus while doing their homework or at the gym while others enjoy its retro vibe.

